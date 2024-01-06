Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,718. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.26 and a 200-day moving average of $263.45.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

