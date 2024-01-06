Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,955 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

