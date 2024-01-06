Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,682,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,501,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

