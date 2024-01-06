Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,637 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after buying an additional 2,828,328 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $13,092,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.02. 1,948,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

