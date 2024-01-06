Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $168.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

