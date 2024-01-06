CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. 7,085,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,462,472. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

