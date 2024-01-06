MetaMUI (MMUI) 1-Day Volume Tops $140,411.20

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a market cap of $80.18 million and $140,411.20 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s launch date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

