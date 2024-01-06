Mask Network (MASK) Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mask Network (MASK) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Mask Network token can now be bought for about $4.43 or 0.00010089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $363.39 million and approximately $533.13 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

