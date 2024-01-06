BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes $545,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,220,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,281,000 after acquiring an additional 201,524 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 99.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,945,000 after acquiring an additional 167,802 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.