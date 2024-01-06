BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,074 YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BluePath Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares during the last quarter.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSLY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,552,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

