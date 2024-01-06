BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $678,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. CoStar Group comprises about 0.6% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. 1,464,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,664. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

