Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Takes $139,000 Position in Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Transphorm at the end of the most recent quarter.

Transphorm stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06. Transphorm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Transphorm had a negative net margin of 182.08% and a negative return on equity of 135.15%.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

