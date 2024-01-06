Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,706 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 77.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNOX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 444,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 989.26% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

