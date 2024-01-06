Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,249. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.16%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

