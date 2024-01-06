ETF Store Inc. Acquires 1,183 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ETF Store Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,084,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $56.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

