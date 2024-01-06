Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,784. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 143.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

