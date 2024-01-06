Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.82.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.73. 266,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,990. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.35 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

