iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

IUSB stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

