Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.49. 238,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,980. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,740,590 shares in the company, valued at $331,793,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,793,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.