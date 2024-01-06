Telemus Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Prologis by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 28.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $130.53 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.