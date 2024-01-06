Raymond James & Associates Acquires 3,561 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.36% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $47,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $231.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.12 and a 200-day moving average of $223.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

