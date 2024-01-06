Bailard Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $186.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.63. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $192.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

