Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after buying an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 428,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,403,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $231.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $246.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

