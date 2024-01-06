nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

