Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lennar by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,797,000 after acquiring an additional 156,691 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lennar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 171,065 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 13.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 830,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after acquiring an additional 101,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $146.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.85. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

