Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Purchased by Flagstone Financial Management

Flagstone Financial Management boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Flagstone Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Flagstone Financial Management owned approximately 0.23% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000.

AVRE opened at $42.50 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $46.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $346.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

