Hixon Zuercher LLC Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 4.5% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 614.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 456,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $94.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.