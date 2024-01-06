Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.66 and its 200 day moving average is $211.23.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

