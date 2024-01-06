Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,698 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $32.29 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

