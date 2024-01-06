Hixon Zuercher LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $606,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,965,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,135,724 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

