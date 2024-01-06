McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.5% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $289.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.33. The firm has a market cap of $209.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

