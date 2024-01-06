Everhart Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

