Everhart Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

