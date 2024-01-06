Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 178 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $252.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $155.20 and a one year high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

