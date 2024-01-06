Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 174 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $152.49 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $162.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average of $142.28.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

