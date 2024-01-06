Concord Wealth Partners Invests $1.11 Million in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,045,000 after acquiring an additional 827,464 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,044,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,378,000 after acquiring an additional 570,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after acquiring an additional 579,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,210,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 192,660 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $49.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

