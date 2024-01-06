Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $233.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.72 and its 200-day moving average is $221.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.85 and a 52 week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.