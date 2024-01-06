Concord Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $158.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

