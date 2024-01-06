Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,000,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,559 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
RPV opened at $82.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $90.04.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
