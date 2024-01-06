iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 725.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 199,550 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $75.87.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

