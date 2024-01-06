Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,502 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 181,998 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

