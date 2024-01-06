Concord Wealth Partners Sells 35,535 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,535 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.88% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $520.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $35.99.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.