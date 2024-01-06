Concord Wealth Partners Sells 71,405 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

