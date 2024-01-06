Concord Wealth Partners Has $14.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,472 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.0% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.56 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.