Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $654,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 29,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 57,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,025,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

