Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

