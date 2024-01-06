Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 52,048 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 243,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHA stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.