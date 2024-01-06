Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 620.5% during the third quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 149,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,115 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

