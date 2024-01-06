Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

