Chicago Capital LLC Sells 314 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $241.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.40.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

